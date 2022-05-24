GPL top scorer Franck Etouga set to miss three matches

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Asante Kotoko talisman, Frank Etouga Mbella is set to miss three of the final fixtures of the Ghana Premier League matches due to national team football.



The matches could increase to four if he decides not to play the game scheduled on his reporting date.



According to a letter served to Kotoko, the striker is said to report to the Cameroonian national team's camp on May 30, 2022.



“Within the framework of the qualification matches for AFCON 2023, Ivory Coast, Cameroon’s national team will play official matches during the FIFA break starting from May 30 to Jun 14, 2022. June 4, Cameroon vs Kenya. June 8, Burundi vs Cameroon.



“In this perspective, a preparatory training camp will be held in the aforementioned break from May 30th to June 14.



“In view of the above, we hereby inform you that you have been invited to take part in the said meeting,” part of the letter sent to Kotoko reads.



He argues that Kotoko will be on the losing side if the player is allowed to join the national team at the crucial part of the season.



Therefore, if he decides to play against Medeama on Monday, May 30, he will miss three of Kotoko remaining five games.



Etouga, if he reports to camp as per the letter requests, will certainly miss Kotoko's games against Ashanti Gold, Great Olympics, and Elmina Sharks.



He will return for the final game of the season against Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium.



According to Nana Kwame, vice-chairman of the Asante Kotoko National Circles Committee, he would not have allowed Etouga to honour the call-up.



“If I were to be in management today, I will not allow Franck Mbella to join the Cameroonian national team since Kotoko will be on the losing side,” He told Hot FM.



Kotoko have opened a six-point gap at the top and would need their talisman to help clinch the league title after spending almost the whole season at the top of the table.





Franck Etouga is leading the top scorer's chart with 19 goals.