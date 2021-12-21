GPL top scorer David Abagna makes Ghana's provisional 30-man squad

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Real Tamale United attacker David Abagna has been rewarded for his excellent form in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.



The forward has been included in the 30-man provisional squad named by Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Abagna has scored eight goals after nine games, making him the top scorer in the country's top-flight.



He will hope to make the final squad which will be submitted to CAF on December 31.



Black Stars will begin camping on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, in Qatar city for a 17-day training camp in preparation.



They will play three friendly matches while in Qatar. The Ghana Football Association has already concluded talks with Algeria while engagements are ongoing for two additional matches.



Black Stars will depart Doha for Yaoundé on Friday, January 7, three days before their opening match against Morocco.



After Morocco, Rajevac’s side will take on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Gabon and then wrap up their group stage campaign against debutants Comoros.