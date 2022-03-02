GPL title not far from Olympics – Annor Walker

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Accra Great Olympics Head Coach, Annor Walker, has hailed his players for the late fight that plucked victory from the jaws of Real Tamale United (RTU) on Monday in their Ghana Premier League (GPL) matchday 18 game at the Accra Great Olympics.



A sixth-minute lead by George Asamoah put the Wonder Club ahead but was canceled on 82 minutes with a Ronald Frimpong penalty.



But Olympics staged a late march and restored the lead with the last kick of the game as a super substitute, Sulley Ibrahim blocked a weak Philip Sackey strike and turned it to the left side of the RTU goal to send the AGOSU fans into wild jubilations.



The win catapulted them to the second position, reducing Kotoko’s 10-point lead to nine and hoped to sustain the performance in subsequent games to keep the pressure on the Porcupine Warriors.



Briefing the media after the dramatic game, an elated Coach Annor Walker showered praises on his charges for the character showed after surrendering the thin lead.



The win, he said, was special for him because it took them to the second position and put the club’s top-four dream on course.



“I thank God for the sweet victory. I also commend the players for working very hard to give me that win. They deserved it; it’s a reward for the hard work.”



“The dream is on course; the dream is top four but when we see the chance to go for the league title and God grants my prayer, then I will win the league.



Commenting on the performance of RTU, Coach Walker said he predicted before the game that they were a very good side that cannot be taken for granted.



“You can’t take RTU for granted. They are the good side. I watched them against Hearts of oak which they had a good game. It was just unfortunate they had to draw at home".



“I knew it was going to be a difficult game, I told my players that it will be tough. They are always behind the ball. I told my boys we needed to win to go second and any other can follow. I thank God, it is a sweet victory. I give God the glory.”



Despite Kotoko’s nine-point lead, Coach Annor Walker believes it was too early to think Kotoko had won the league because there are 16 more matches to play and from this number of games, anything at all can happen.



“We’ll show them(Kotoko) a lesson in our game in Accra.”



On his part, Jamaaldeen Haruna, a second-half substitute in the game also praised the team’s fighting spirit.



“We didn’t have it easy, but we came with a game plan and stuck to it and got the result we desired. We are very much excited because we know where we’ll go if we win. We came with a winning mentality."



He said the playing body was very much in support of the coach's desire to lay claim for the trophy.