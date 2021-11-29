GPL table after matchday 5: Hearts of Oak lead from the bottom

Sports News of Monday, 29 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts of Oak game against B.Chelsea postponed



Kotoko lead GPL table despite drawing with Karela



WAFA and Eleven Wonders leapfrogged from bottom place



Reigning Ghana Premier League(GPL) champions, Hearts of Oak lead from the bottom place on the table after five games into the 2021/2022 GPL season.



The Phobians had their game against Berekum Chelsea postponed due to their participation in the Confederations Cup. With WAFA and Eleven Wonder picking up their first win of the season over the weekend, Hearts have dropped to 18th on the league log.



Hearts of Oak are now the only team yet to win a game in the season so far. They hold a record of 3 draws and a defeat in four matches.



Meanwhile, the top four sees new entrants, Bechem United and Aduana Stars climbing up to join Asante Kotoko and King Faisal FC.



Kotoko during the weekend laboured to secure a scoreless draw in an away fixture against Karela United, whereas Faisal shared the spoils with Medeama in a scoreless stalemate in Kumasi.



The Reds lead with 13, Faisal follows with 10, Bechem and Aduana are on 9 and 8 points respectively. The bottom three has, Accra Lions tired Elmina Sharks on 4 points each, leaving Hearts of Oak at 18th with 3 points.



Full Table Below



1. Asante Kotoko 13



2. Kinga Faisal 10



3. Bechem United 9



4. Aduana Stars 8



5. Great Olympics 7



6. Gold Stars 7



7. Dreams FC 7



8. RTU 7



9. Ashgold 7



10.Karela United 6



11.Medeama 6



12.Legon Cities 5



13.Eleven Wonders 5



14.WAFA 5



15.Brekum Chelsea 4



16.Accra Lions 4



17.Elmina Sharks 4



18.Hearts of Oak 3