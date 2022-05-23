GPL table after matchday 30: Medeama catching up with lacklustre Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Monday, 23 May 2022

Aduana share spoils with Accra Lions in Dormaa



Berekum Chelsea beat Kotoko in Kumasi



Medeama climb to second with win over Olympics





Medeama are closing in on inconsistent Asante Kotoko at the top after the league leaders recorded their third defeat in five matches on matchday 30 of the Ghana Premier League.



Medeama who are now second-placed, recorded a vital away win over Great Olympics which propelled them to the second spot and sit six points behind the Porcupine Warriors.



Kotoko, who have a game in hand, fell to ten-man Berekum Chelsea, losing 1-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium.



In the top four, Bechem United slipped to third after a goalless stalemate with Legon Cities whereas fourth-placed Hearts of Oak had their game against Eleven Wonders postponed due to health issues.



At the bottom of the table, Eleven Wonders, WAFA, and Elmina Sharks continue to be at the base respectively.



Wonders were not in action this weekend but maintained their 16th position after WAFA fail to beat Dreams FC and Elmina Sharks lost at home to Ashanti Gold.



Here are the full results



Great Olympics 1-2 Medeama



Asante Kotoko 0-1 Berekum Chelsea



Dreams FC 1-1 WAFA



Elmina Sharks 1-3 Ashanti Gold



Karela United 1-1 King Faisal



Bechem United 0-0 Legon Cities



Bibiani Gold Stars 2-0 RTU



Accra Lions 0-0 Aduana Stars



Eleven Wonders PP Hearst of Oak



Full Table



1. Asante Kotoko 56

2. Medeama 50

3. Bechem United 49

4. Hearts of Oak 47

5. Aduana Stars 44

6. Karela UTD 44

7. Legon Cities 43

8. Great Olympics 43

9. B. Chelsea 43

10. Ashgold 41

11. B. Gold Stars 41

12. Accra Lions 40

13. King Faisal 35

14. Dreams FC 34

15. RTU 34

16. Eleven Wonders 32

17. WAFA 28

18. Elmina Sharks 22





Top scorers



Franck Etouga - Asante Kotoko 19

Yaw Annor - Ashanti Gold 17

Bright Adjei - Aduana Star 14

Augustine Okrah - Bechem United 13

Umar Bashiru - Karela Utd 12

Agyenim Boateng - Dreams FC 10

Maxwell Abbey - Great Olympics 10

Ibrahim Lear - Eleven Wonders 10

David Abagna - RTU 8

Daniel Afriyie - Hearts of Oak 8





