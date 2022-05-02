GPL table after matchday 27: Kotoko extend lead as Hearts hop to third

Sports News of Monday, 2 May 2022
League leaders, Asante Kotoko have stretched their lead at the top of the table with a win on matchday 27 of the Ghana Premier League.
Kotoko pipped struggling WAFA 1-0 in Sogakope to record their first-ever away win over the Academy lads, thanks to Franck Etouga's only goal.
While the Reds clinch the vital away win, second place Bechem United was held to a one-all draw with King Faisal in Kumasi, which means Kotoko have now opened a 9-point gap at the top.
Reigning champions, Hearts of Oak have moved to third following their 3-1 win over Dreams. The win sees the Phobians leapfrog Medeama who will face 5th place Aduana Football Club on Monday, May 2, 2022.
At the bottom of the table, Eleven Wonders, WAFA, and Elmina Sharks continue to be at the base.
None of the said clubs was able to clinch a win on game week 27. Wonders were the only side among the three to escape a defeat as they drew goalless with Great Olympics.
Here are the full results
Eleven Wonders 0-0 Great Olympics
WAFA 1-0 Asante Kotoko
Hearts of Oak 3-1 Dreams FC
Ashanti Gold 5-1 Berekum Chelsea
Karela United 2-0 Bibiani Gold Stars
King Faisal 2-2 Bechem United
Legon Cities 2-0 Elmina Sharks
RTU 2-0 Accra Lions
Monday
Aduana Stars vs Medeama
Full Table
1. Asante Kotoko 55
2. Bechem UTD 46
3. Hearts of Oak 43
4. Medeama 42
5. Aduana Stars 40
6. Karela UTD 40
7. Great Olympics 40
8. Legon Cities 39
9. B. Chelsea 39
10. Ashgold 38
11. B. Gold Stars 35
12. Accra Lions 33
13. Dreams FC 32
14. RTU 32
15. King Faisal 31
16. Eleven Wonders 29
17. WAFA 26
18. Elmina Sharks 20
Top scorers
Franck Etouga - Asante Kotoko 18
Yaw Annor - Ashanti Gold 16
Augustine Okrah - Bechem United 13
Bright Adjei - Aduana Star 12
Umar Bashiru - Karela Utd 11
Agyenim Boateng - Dreams FC 9
Ibrahim Lear - Eleven Wonders 9
Maxwell Abbey - Great Olympics 9
David Abagna - RTU 8