GPL table after matchday 25: Bechem fail to close in on Kotoko, Faisal edge closer to relegation

Sports News of Monday, 18 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

RTU beat Kotoko in Tamale



Hearts of Oak share spoils with RTU



WAFA beat Chelsea in Sogakope





Bechem United fluffed a two-goal lead, fumbling an opportunity to close in on Asante Kotoko at the top of the table as King Faisal recorded yet another defeat to inch close to the drop zone after matchday 25 in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.



Bechem United was stunned by struggling Eleven Wonders, with the latter scoring three goals in the space of 9 minutes to seal a dramatic comeback win at home.



The defeat means league leaders Kotoko maintain the 8 points gap at the top despite losing 2-1 to Real Tamale United.



Meanwhile, Aduana Stars who were tied with Great Olympics and Medeama in the 3rd position have opened a point gap following their goalless draw with Ashanti Gold.



Olympics and Medeama lost their respective games to Bibiani Gold Stars and Legon Cities.



At the bottom of the table, Eleven Wonders, WAFA, and Elmina Sharks continue to be at the base.



Whereas King Faisal, who had a bright start to the season are now just a point off the relegation zone after suffering their 6th straight defeat.



Here are the full results



Karela United 1-0 Dreams



RTU 2-1 Asante Kotoko



Hearts of Oak 1-1 Elmina Sharks



King Faisal 1-0 Accra Lions



Bibiani Gold Stars 2-1 Great Olympics



Aduana Stars 2-1 Ashgold



Legon Cities 3-1 Medeama



WAFA 3-2 Berekum Chelsea





Full Table



1. Asante Kotoko 52

2. Bechem UTD 44

3. Aduana Stars 40

4. Great Olympics 39

5. Medeama 39

6. Hearts of Oak 37

7. Karela UTD 36

8. Berekum Chelsea 36

9. Legon Cities 33

10. Accra Lions 33

11. Asanti Gold 32

12. B. Gold Stars 32

13. Dreams FC 31

14. King Faisal 29

15. RTU 28

16. Eleven Wonders 28

17. WAFA 26

18. Elmina Sharks 19





Top scorers



Franck Etouga - Asante Kotoko 17

Bright Adjei - Aduana Star 12

Yaw Annor - Ashanti Gold 11

Augustine Okrah - Bechem United 11

Ibrahim Lear - Eleven Wonders 9

Maxwell Abbey - Great Olympics 9

Umar Bashiru - Karela Utd 9

Agyenim Boateng - Dreams FC 8

David Abagna - RTU 8



Watch the latest edition of Sports Check below



