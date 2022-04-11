GPL table after matchday 24: Kotoko have firm grip at the top as Hearts drop out of top 4

Sports News of Monday, 11 April 2022
Asante Kotoko extend lead at the top of GPL table
Ashanti Gold trash WAFA
Olympics climb to top four after win over Aduana
Asante Kotoko cemented their position at the top of the table as Hearts of Oak slipped out of the top four after matchday 24 in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.
Kotoko sunk Hearts out of the top four, beating their rivals 1-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
While the victory established an 8-point gap between them and second placed Bechem United, Hearts of Oak slipped to 6th on the log.
In spit of the gap, Bechem are not giving up the chase as they secured a vital narrow win over over Gold Stars.
The 3rd and 4th positions has three teams- Aduana Stars, Great Olympics, and Medeama tied on the same points.
Olympics came from a goal down to beat Aduana in Accra while Medeama saw off Real Tamale United in Tarkwa.
At the bottom of the table, WAFA and Elmina Sharks are struggling to get their heads out of the danger zone.
WAFA lost 6-0 to Ashanti Gold while Sharks beat King Faisal 1-0, however, the win was not enough as Cape Coast based side continue to sit at the base of the table.
Eleven Wonders joined the two struggling clubs at the bottom following their one-all stalemate with Dreams FC in Dewu.
Here are the full results
Accra Lions 1-0 Karela United
Ashanti God 6-0 WAFA
Asante Kotoko 1-0 Hearts of Oak
Betekum Chelsea 1-0 Legon Cities
Bechem United 1-0 Bibiani Gold Stars
Great Olympics 2-1 Aduana Stars
Medeama 2-1 RTU
Dreams 1-1 Eleven Wonders
Elmina Sharks 1-0 King Faisal
Full Table
1. Asante Kotoko 52
2. Bechem UTD 49
3. Aduana Stars 39
4. Great Olympics 39
5. Medeama 39
6. Hearts of Oak 36
7. B. Chelsea 36
8. Karela UTD 33
9. Ashgold 31
10. Dreams fc 31
11. Legon Cities 30
12. Accra Lions 30
13. Kings Faisal 29
14. B. Gold Stars 29
15. RTU 25
16. Eleven Wonders 25
17. WAFA 23
18. Elmina Sharks 18
Top scorers
Franck Etouga - Asante Kotoko 16
Bright Adjie - Aduana Stars 12
Yaw Annor - Ashanti Gold 11
Augustine Okrah - Bechem United 10
Agyenim Boateng - Dreams FC 8
David Abagna - RTU 8