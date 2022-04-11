GPL table after matchday 24: Kotoko have firm grip at the top as Hearts drop out of top 4

Sports News of Monday, 11 April 2022

Asante Kotoko cemented their position at the top of the table as Hearts of Oak slipped out of the top four after matchday 24 in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.



Kotoko sunk Hearts out of the top four, beating their rivals 1-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



While the victory established an 8-point gap between them and second placed Bechem United, Hearts of Oak slipped to 6th on the log.



In spit of the gap, Bechem are not giving up the chase as they secured a vital narrow win over over Gold Stars.



The 3rd and 4th positions has three teams- Aduana Stars, Great Olympics, and Medeama tied on the same points.



Olympics came from a goal down to beat Aduana in Accra while Medeama saw off Real Tamale United in Tarkwa.



At the bottom of the table, WAFA and Elmina Sharks are struggling to get their heads out of the danger zone.



WAFA lost 6-0 to Ashanti Gold while Sharks beat King Faisal 1-0, however, the win was not enough as Cape Coast based side continue to sit at the base of the table.



Eleven Wonders joined the two struggling clubs at the bottom following their one-all stalemate with Dreams FC in Dewu.



Here are the full results



Accra Lions 1-0 Karela United



Ashanti God 6-0 WAFA



Asante Kotoko 1-0 Hearts of Oak



Betekum Chelsea 1-0 Legon Cities



Bechem United 1-0 Bibiani Gold Stars



Great Olympics 2-1 Aduana Stars



Medeama 2-1 RTU



Dreams 1-1 Eleven Wonders



Elmina Sharks 1-0 King Faisal



Full Table



1. Asante Kotoko 52

2. Bechem UTD 49

3. Aduana Stars 39

4. Great Olympics 39

5. Medeama 39

6. Hearts of Oak 36

7. B. Chelsea 36

8. Karela UTD 33

9. Ashgold 31

10. Dreams fc 31

11. Legon Cities 30

12. Accra Lions 30

13. Kings Faisal 29

14. B. Gold Stars 29

15. RTU 25

16. Eleven Wonders 25

17. WAFA 23

18. Elmina Sharks 18





Top scorers



Franck Etouga - Asante Kotoko 16

Bright Adjie - Aduana Stars 12

Yaw Annor - Ashanti Gold 11

Augustine Okrah - Bechem United 10

Agyenim Boateng - Dreams FC 8

David Abagna - RTU 8