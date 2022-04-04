GPL table after matchday 23:Kotoko maintain top spot as Hearts climb into top four

Sports News of Monday, 4 April 2022

Kotoko beat King Faisal in Kumasi derby



Hearts of Oak pip Medeama in Accra



WAFA share spoils with Aduana in Sogakope





Asante Kotoko have a firm grip on the first position with 11 matches to go while defending champions Hearts of Oak are beginning to find their feet as they climb into the top four of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League table.



Kotoko after dropping points against Karela United at home in week 22 managed to put one past city rivals, King Faisal at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, thanks to Imoro Ibrahim's sublime freekick.



Whereas Hearts beat Medeama 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium to leapfrog Great Olympics into the first four of the table. Issac Mensah's 55th-minute header sealed a back-to-back home win for the Phobians.



The top four sees Aduana and Bechem United lie in between the two giants, sitting 2nd and 3rd respectively with 39 and 38 points.



Aduana failed to beat struggling WAFA at the Red Bull Arena as the match ended scoreless.



For Bechem United, they have a date with Great Olympics on Monday, April 4, 2022, at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour park.



Meanwhile, at the bottom of the table, WAFA following the draw with Aduana slip to 16th with 23 points, Real Tamale United who host Berekum Chelsea today lies 17th with 22 points as Elimina Sharks sit rock bottom with 15 points after losing 3-1 to Karela in Ayinasie.





Full results



Hearts of Oak 1-0 Medeama



B. Gold Stars 1-0 Dreams



Eleven Wonders 2-0 Accra Lions



Karela United 3-1 Elmina Sharks



King Faisal 0-1 Asante Kotoko



Legon Cities 2-0 Ashanti Gold



WAFA 0-0 Aduana



Monday, April 4, 2022



Bechem vs Great Olympics



Real Tamale United vs Berekum Chelsea





Full table



1. Asante Kotoko 49



2. Aduana Stars 39



3. Bechem Utd 28



4. Hearts of Oak 36



5. Great Olympics 36



6. Medeama 36



7. Karela Utd 33



8. Legon Cities 36



9. Dreams FC 30



10. B. Chelsea 30



11. King Faisal 29



12. B. Gold Stars 29



13. Ashgold 28



14. Accra Lions 27



15. E. Wonders 24



16. WAFA 23



17. RTU 22



18. Elmina Sharks 15







Top Scorers



Franck Mbella (Asante Kotoko) 15



Bright Adjei (Aduana) 12



Augustine Okrah (Bechem Utd) 9



Agyenim Boateng (Dreams FC) 8



David Abagna (RTU) 8



Yaw Annor (Ashanti Gold) 8



Umar Bashiru (Karela United) 8



Zubairu Ibrahim (King Faisal) 7





