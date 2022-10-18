You are here: HomeSports2022 10 18Article 1644734

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

footballghana.com

GPL suspension has helped to raise the levels of my players – Kotoko coach Seydou Zerbo reveals

The head coach of Asante Kotoko, Syedou Zerbo has disclosed that the suspension of the Ghana Premier League has been a blessing for him.

According to him, he has been able to use the break in the season to improve the levels of all his players.

Speaking to the media team of Asante Kotoko, Coach Seydou Zerbo said he has taken advantage of the break to improve his team.

“We have worked hard and used this break period to raise the levels of all the players.

“Overall we have had significant improvements though some are still recovering from injuries,” the experienced gaffer said.

Before the Ghana Premier League was suspended, the gaffer and his Asante Kotoko side played two matches.

The team drew 1-1 against Hearts of Oak and defeated Nsoatreman FC 2-1.

The club is confident about playing better when the league resumes.

 

