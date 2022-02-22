GPL second round is more difficult - Stephen Oduro warns Kotoko

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko legend Stephen Oduro says the team should expect a tough second round in the Ghana Premier League.



The Porcupine Warriors finished top of the table after the first round of the league with 37 points.



Kotoko managed to pick a point against arch-rivals Hearts of Oak in the Super Clash on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Ahead of the second round of the league which kicks off this weekend, Oduro says Asante Kotoko should work hard to maintain their form and position on the table.



He explained that the second round will be more tougher than the first round especially against teams facing relegation.



“If you look at the Ghana League, mostly the second round becomes more difficult”, Oduro told ghanasportspage.com.



“Looking at my time with coach Maxwell Konadu, we were leading with 11 to 12 points in the first round but even with that, it got to a time that things weren’t going well for us.



"In the second round, that is where teams become difficult to play because some want to avoid relegation, others want to finish in a better position – playing at the home grounds of relegation-threatened teams is not easy. So I will plead with my brothers [the Kotoko players] to hold onto the lead and keep seeking the face of God because we are not done yet”, he advised.