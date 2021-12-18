GPL matchday 9 preview: Aduana Stars target 6th straight win as they host Berekum Chelsea

Sports News of Saturday, 18 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Aduana Stars are back at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park this weekend as they lock horns with neighbours Berekum Chelsea in a crunchy Bono Derby in the Ghana Premier League.



The Ogya Boys have been on fire since their 3-1 home loss to King Faisal Babes in matchday two in Dormaa Ahenkro.



Aduana have since gone unbeaten in six consecutive matches including five wins on the bounce, three home wins and two away wins.



The two-time league winners are also yet to concede a goal in their last four matches and would be aiming at getting another clean sheet against Chelsea.



Aduana go into the regional derby on the back of a 1-0 victory over AshantiGold SC at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi in the midweek.



The vital away win should be enough motivation for Asare Bediako's side ahead of Sunday's game.



Aduana will have Emmanuel Gyamfi back from suspension to face Chelsea.



The experienced winger has bagged 4 goals and provided two assists for the Ogya Boys this campaign.



Chelsea will have to improve on their away form before they can nick something meaningful from their journey to Dormaa Ahenkro for the Bono Derby against Aduana.



The Bibires have been dismal on the road this season having managed only one point from their three away matches.



Chelsea have never beaten Aduana as guests in the premiership with their best results from Dormaa in their ten visits been three draws, losing all other seven.



The Berekum lads have picked just one point from their last six journeys to Aduana in the league.



Chelsea claimed a 2-0 win against WAFA SC in the midweek and that could give them a bit of hope in Sunday's tough encounter with the in-form Ogya Boys.



Head coach Moses Cofie travelled with a 20-man squad with the inclusions of Stephen Anokye Badu and Justice Anane.