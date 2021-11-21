GPL matchday 4 reports: Olympics come from behind to draw 3-3 against Dreams FC

Sports News of Sunday, 21 November 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Great Olympics on Sunday afternoon recovered from 3-0 to draw 3-3 against Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League.



In a game played at the Accra Sports Stadium, defender Philemon Baffour scored after just five minutes to shoot Dreams FC into the lead.



Ten minutes later, Fatawu Abdul Issahaku scored with a fantastic effort to double the lead for the visitors.



With the team in the driving seat, Dreams FC continued to impress and had a three-goal lead in the 27th minute when teenage sensation Fatawu Issahaku scored his second of the day.



Before the break though, in-form Maxwell Abbey Quaye pulled one back for Great Olympics to give the team a fighting chance in the second half.



With the home team scoring again through Maxwell Abbey Quaye in the 62nd minute, they had a chance to fight for a draw.



Taking advantage of the momentum, Great Olympics scored via the penalty spot through Samuel Armah to force the match to end in a 3-3 draw at the end of the 90 minutes.