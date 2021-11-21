GPL matchday 4 report: Legon Cities hold WAFA SC to a 2-2 draw

Sports News of Sunday, 21 November 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Legon Cities FC on Sunday afternoon fought very hard as the team came from behind twice to draw 2-2 against WAFA SC in the Ghana Premier League.



As expected, the home team dominated the first half and deservedly took the lead after just five minutes when Lawrence Agyekum scored with a fantastic effort.



Unfortunately, the celebrations had a toll on the team as Legon Cities FC immediately replied with a goal two minutes later.



A good effort from Rahman Abdul in the 7th minute restored parity for the visitors forcing WAFA SC to sit up.



Going on to play well, the hosts restored their lead in the final minutes of the first half when striker Justus Torsutsey scored from a brilliant effort.



In the second half, a good defensive display saw Legon Cities FC staying in the game. The team eventually had the chance to score in the 83rd minute and did just that when Asamoah Boateng Afriyie found the back of the net.



With no other goals, the clash between WAFA SC and Legon Cities FC has ended in a 2-2 draw.