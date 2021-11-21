GPL match week 4 report: Asante Kotoko 2-0 Eleven Wonders

Sports News of Sunday, 21 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko are unstoppable at the moment securing a fourth consecutive win as they beat Eleven Wonders 2-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Saturday.



The win means Kotoko are now three points clear at the top and the only team with a 100 per cent record in the Ghana Premier League this season.



Wonders, on the other hand, extended their winless run and remain the only club yet to score a goal.



It took Kotoko 28 minutes to break the deadlock courtesy of Samuel Boateng. Mudasiru Salifu intercepted the ball and set up Boateng who scored brilliantly from outside the box.



Isaac Oppong doubled the lead in the 75th minute with a superb solo effort. He beat his marker and from a tight angle lifted the ball over the goalkeeper into the net.



Oppong has now been involved in six goals, more than any player in the top-flight. He has scored three and assisted the same number.



Kotoko is currently the best team in the league, playing with a lot of confidence and it would take special effort to stop them.



Their next game however is a difficult one as they travel to face Karela United in Ayinase.



