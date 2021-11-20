GPL match week 4 report: Accra Lions 2-1 Bechem United

Sports News of Saturday, 20 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Lions on Saturday afternoon defeated Bechem United 2-1 to record a first win of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.



The Accra-based club at the end of last season excelled in the National Division One League and as a result, secured the right to feature in the Ghanaian top-flight league this season.



In the first three matches of the league, Accra Lions put up a good fight but only managed one draw and two defeats.



Today at the Accra Sports Stadium, the Premier League newcomers hosted Bechem United on matchday four.



Setting up strong on the matchday, the hosts took the lead through Christopher Acheampong in the 28th minute.



Five minutes later, talisman Salifu Rauf scored to increase the lead for Accra Lions to send the team into the break with a comfortable lead.



Although August Okrah would equalize for Bechem United in the second half, it was not enough to save his team from a defeat as Accra Lions held on to win 2-1 at the end of the game.