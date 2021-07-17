GPL match week 34 previre: Ebusua Dwarfs vs Bechem United

Sports News of Saturday, 17 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ebusua Dwarfs have found themselves in the relegation dogfight and need to dig deep against Bechem United at home on Sunday, 18 July 2021.



The Crabs are third from bottom with 38 points but can only survive if they win and other results go their way.



They are among five clubs are in the fight for survival on the last day of competition in the Ghana Premier League.



Last week's 2-0 defeat at Techiman against King Faisal put them in this uncomfortable situation.



Bechem United are safe in in 12th position and have 42 points.



They were cushioned by last week's 2-1 win over Asante Kotoko at home.



The Hunters have managed 11 wins, 9 draws and 13 defeats so far and will remain in the Ghana's top division.