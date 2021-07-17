GPL match week 34: Liberty Professionals vs King Faisal

Sports News of Saturday, 17 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Liberty Professionals need a win to confirm their status as a Premier League club for next season after flirting with demotion throughout this campaign.



The Scientific Soccer Lads are in dire need of the points against another relegation threatened side King Faisal.



Five clubs are in the fight for survival and two will have to drop down to join already relegated Inter Allies.



And the quintet are separately buy just two points making it intriguing.



Liberty needed a late leveller last week against Hearts of Oak to leave them with a glimmer of hope.



Playing at the adopted home ground in Sogakope, the Dansoman-based side have had some impressive results.



They are in 15th position with 39 points.



King Faisal have the magical 40 points and in 13th place but are still not safe from demotion. But they have the easiest task to survive if they earn a point.



Last week's 2-0 win over Ebusua Dwarfs will be that major result for them should they survive at the end of the caboodle.