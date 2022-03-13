GPL match week 20 preview: Asante Kotoko vs Bibiani Gold Stars

Sports News of Sunday, 13 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko can preserve their lead at the top of the Premier League on Sunday, March 13, 2022, when they take on a Bibiani Gold Stars without an away victory this season.



Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum’s side have won their last five league matches at home, scoring 11 goals, and will be confident of maintaining that run this weekend against Gold Stars.



Gold Stars, coached by former Asante Kotoko player and coach Michael Osei, are looking to avoid drifting closer to the relegation zone and are hoping to spring a surprise.



When the two teams met earlier this season, Ogum outcoached Osei as Kotoko left Bibiani with a 1-0 victory thanks to winger Isaac Oppong’s second-half stunner and Osei will certainly be eyeing revenge.



Osei has said Sunday’s game will be a “purely tactical” battle and has faith in his boys to emerge victoriously.



“Kotoko are at the top [of the Premier League log] at the moment and have good form but my team is also in a good shape and we’ve been consistent with our performance,” Osei said as quoted by AshesGyamera.com.



He continued: “Maybe the away performance hasn’t been good but all the same I’m happy with our play so I know definitely that it will be an interesting game.



“This is because both clubs are in good shape so it will be a purely tactical game because they also have a very good coach. I think he is doing very well with the players and we’re also doing well so this is a game I believe to be more interesting to watch,” he added.