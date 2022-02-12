GPL match week 17 preview: WAFA vs Karela

Sports News of Saturday, 12 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

WAFA need a win to move out of the drop as the first half of the season wraps up this season and their opponents are Karela.



The Academy Boys have gone six matches without defeat but have accumulated nine points from the available 18.



This means more points have been drawn both at home and on the road.



WAFA lie 16th on the table with 18 points so victory against the Nzema-Aiyinase side will pull them further from the danger zone.



Captain Konadu Yiadom who missed their last match at Eleven Wonders will be available for selection after serving a one-match (card-related) suspension.



But midfield gem Lawrence Agyekum ends his stay at the club after signing for Red Bull Salzburg.



Karela have been one of the best sides in the first round as they lie eighth on the table.



Their biggest away win was beating King Faisal 2-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium.



They also drew with Great Olympics in Accra and Real Tamale United.