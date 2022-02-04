GPL match week 16 report: Bechem United 2-0 AshantiGold

Sports News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Bechem United maintained their current momentum in the Ghana Premier League on Friday as they extended their unbeaten run to nine matches with another victory.



The Hunters with a goal in each half beat AshantiGold 2-0 at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park to preserve their position on the league standings.



Bechem close the gap between them and the league leaders Asante Kotoko SC to four points with the vital victory over the Miners.



Kassim Mingle Ocansey made two changes to his Bechem team that defied the odds to beat Aduana Stars 1-0 in Dormaa Ahenkro last week.



Top marksman Augustine Okrah returned to the starting lineup as he replaced Emmanuel Annor.



Yaw Dasi Obuoba also took the place of Aaron Essel to make the starting lineup for the Hunters.



AshantiGold head coach Henry Haeusler made just one alteration to the squad that beat Dreams FC 2-1 at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi last week.



Two-goal hero in that match Yaw Annor paved way for inclusion of Isaac Opoku Agyemang in the starting lineup for the Miners.



Frank Akoto recovered from his head injury against Dreams to maintain his place in the starting lineup.



The Hunters got the opening goal of the match in the 13th minute through Augustine Okrah who benefited from a howler by AshantiGold goalie Kofi Mensah



Mensah under no pressure kicked the ball straight to Okrah who made no mistake by striking the ball with a powerful right shot into the net.



Bechem doubled their advantage in the 60th minute when substitute Annor sublimely connected a cross from Essel on the right.



Bechem goalkeeper Iddrisu Abdulai with one more clean sheet on Friday to take his tally in the season to 11 from 16 matches.