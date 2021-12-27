GPL match week 10 report: Accra Lions 2-1 Real Tamale United

Sports News of Monday, 27 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Lions FC prevailed in the battle of newcomers on Monday afternoon in the Ghana Premier League matchday 10 fixture at Sogakope Park.



British trainer James Nicholas Francis recorded his first win since he took over the reins as head coach of Lions who beat Real Tamale United 2-1 in the end.



Two first goals from Hagan Frimpong and Frederick Asante ensured that the Lions returned to winning ways after four matches.



Francis made two alterations to the squad that lost 2-0 to Hearts of Oak at the Cape Coast stadium in the last premiership game.



Abass Samari Salifu and Frederick Asante got the nod to start in place of Rauf Salifu and Abdul Rashid Abubakar respectively.



RTU boss Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko made two changes to the team that beat Elmina Sharks FC in Tamale last time in the absence of his skipper David Abagna Sandan.



Abagna is currently at the Black Stars camp preparing for the 2021 AFCON as his place was taken by Stephen Badu Dankwa.



Moro Iddrisu also replaced the injured Abdul Hafiz in the starting lineup.



Lions went up in the game in the 27th minute when Frimpong after connecting a cross from Abdul Fatawu Hamidu.



The home side doubled their advantage two minutes from the break with a goal from Asante who scored his second goal of the campaign.



Mohammed Sadat got the consolation for the Pride of the North just a minute into the second half.



Lions held onto their advantage to claim the three points at the end of the match.