GPL match reports: Asante Kotoko beats Medeama 1-0 to maintain top position

Sports News of Sunday, 23 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko are still on top of the league table after matchday 14 following an important 1-0 win against Medeama SC on Sunday, January 23, 2022.



The Porcupine Warriors have performed exceptionally well since the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season commenced.



Today at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Asante Kotoko presented a strong starting eleven to face off with Medeama SC in what was predicted to be a difficult game for both sides.



After a goalless draw at the end of the first half, the home team won the game in the second half when striker George Mfegue scored with a fantastic effort in the 79th minute.



Courtesy of the win and the three points, Asante Kotoko are now on 30 points and with a healthy 10 points over defending champions Accra Hearts of Oak.



Asante Kotoko have one outstanding game against their rivals Accra Hearts of Oak.