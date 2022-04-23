GPL match report: Yaw Annor’s stunning strike gives Ashantigold victory against Olympics

Sports News of Saturday, 23 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ashantigold SC stunned Great Olympics in Accra on Saturday, April 23, 2022, after laboring to secure a narrow 1-0 win against the Dade Boys in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.



The team from Obuasi today locked horns with their matchday 26 opponent of the Ghanaian top-flight league campaign in a game staged at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Although both teams would play some fine football in the first half, neither side managed to score as the attackers missed good chances on both halves of the pitch.



In the second half, Ashantigold SC made the most out of the game and managed to score the all-important goal in the 68th minute.



Attacker Yaw Annor scored with a stunning effort after launching a ferocious strike from the edge of the Great Olympics box.



With the home team failing to reply, the Miners held on to win 1-0 to secure all three points from the away match.



