GPL match report: WAFA drop points against Aduana Stars at home

Sports News of Sunday, 3 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

West African Football Academy dropped valuable points at home in a 0-0 scoreline against Aduana Stars in Sogakope on Sunday, 2 April 2022.



The Academy Boys failed to build on their flying performance in midweek when they fought back to draw 2-2 with Great Olympics in Accra.



WAFA welcomed back captain Konadu Yiadom who missed their last encounter due to yellow-card accumulation.



He partnered Manchester City target Henry Oware at the back and they managed to keep the visitors at bay.



But they were sterile at the opposite end of the pitch as they failed to find the back of the net.



WAFA were unlucky not to have been awarded a penalty late on in the second after a ball struck the hand of an Aduana defender.



Moses Ayidem also came close but his goal-bound shot came off the post and the rebound was deflected out for a corner kick.



Teenager Michael Zuo, 17, was named Man of the Match.