GPL match report: Tittle hopes nearly over for Hearts of Oak after dropping points in Berekum

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Hearts of Oak dropped points in the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, after drawing 0-0 with Berekum Chelsea.



The reigning champions are now 12 points behind league leaders Asante Kotoko who play Karela United on Thursday, March 31, 2022.



Samuel Boadu says the title chase is not over, but his team continues to play as if they have no desire to win the trophy.



It was no different in Berekum as Hearts produced an uninspiring performance and were fortunate to leave with a point.



In a game of few chances, Berekum Chelsea looked the likeliest to score.



Richmond Ayi, Hearts of Oak’s hero in the MTN FA Cup round of 16 triumphs over Elmina Sharks last Sunday, stopped Henry Ainsu from close range in the best chance of the first half.



After the break, Chelsea had a lot of possession, but their indecisiveness in attack meant they couldn't punish the Phobians.



“We are grateful for the support shown us. Our preparation was to collect 3 points at Berekum not a point. But all the same a point is better than nothing. We will go back to the drawing board and correct our mistakes,” Boadu said after the game.



Despite the draw, Chelsea remain in contention to finish in the top four.



Hearts' title aspirations are dwindling. If Kotoko win on Thursday, the Phobians will be 15 points behind their sworn rivals.



