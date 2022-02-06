GPL match report: Sulley Muntari's Hearts debut ends in defeat to Olympics

Sports News of Sunday, 6 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Great Olympics put up a strong performance on Sunday afternoon to see off Hearts of Oak in a heated contest of the ‘Mantse Derby’.



The two capital-based clubs today locked horns at the Accra Sports Stadium for the first of the Ga derby as they renewed their rivalry for the first time in the ongoing 2021/222 Ghana Premier League season.



In a game where the Phobians needed a win to close the gap at the top of the league log, the team just failed to show up with players struggling against their rivals.



Despite playing as the away team, Great Olympics showed promise right from the start of the first half with the team dominating play throughout the first 45 minutes.



It was hence not a surprise when the team had the lead at halftime courtesy of a smart finish from winger Yusif Abdul Razak in the 32nd minute of the game.



Although Hearts of Oak will come in strong in the second half, Olympics held on and crossed the finish line with a 1-0 victory.



