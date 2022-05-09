GPL match report: Resilient Gold Stars come from behind to beat King Faisal

Sports News of Monday, 9 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Bibiani Gold Stars continued their impressive home form as they came from a goal down to beat King Faisal at the Dun's Park in Bibiani.



They survived a scare from struggling King Faisal before scoring two goals to turn the game on its head.



Kin Faisal have now gone ten matches without a win in the Ghana Premier League with their form smacking of relegation.



But for Bibiani Gold Stars they have put day light between themselves and relegation as they now have a seven point buffer from relegation.



King Faisal drew first blood as Gold Stars defender Odai put the ball in his own net to hand King Faisal the lead on the stroke of half time.



The home side were handed the chance to draw level from the spot five minutes after restart but Prince Kwabena Owusu missed from the spot.



It was substitute Prince Opoku Agyemang who saved the blushes of Prince Kwabena Owusu as just a minute after coming on he scored the first of his brace in the 53rd minute to make it 1-1.



The former Medeama striker scored the winning goal for the host with ten minutes to end the game as he gave the Bibiani side all three points.



King Faisal with that defeat are now in the relegation zone as they still search for their first win in ten matches and two months.