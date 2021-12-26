GPL match report: Razak, Akamenko scores as Olympics beat Eleven Wonders in Sogakope

Sports News of Sunday, 26 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

First half goals from Yusif Abdul Razak and James Akaminko was enough as Great Olympics cruised to victory against struggling Techiman Eleven Wonders on matchday 10 of the Ghana Premier League.



Without key marksman, Maxwell Abbey Quaye, who has traveled with the Black Stars to begin pre-AFCON preparations, the Wonders Boys never looked fragile.



Following a strong start by the Accra-based at their makeshift home in Sogakope, Abdul Razak blasted the opener after just 25 minutes.



And with six minutes to halftime, James Akaminko doubled the lead with an excellent finish.



Great Olympics deservedly went into the break with the advantage after dominating and controlling the game.



After the break, the hosts continued from where they left off and although they took their foot off the gas a bit, the visitors couldn't match up.



Eleven Wonders were miles away from competing on Sunday afternoon and failed to create any chance as Olympics secured all three points.



Great Olympics travel to Berekum to play Chelsea next while Eleven Wonders face Karela United.