Sports News of Monday, 9 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

GPL match report: RTU snatches a draw against Dreams FC at Dawu

Dreams FC are yet to win a game since the appointment of Ignatius Osei Fosu as they drew 2-2 with struggling Real Tamale United on Sunday afternoon at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

It is now seven matches without a win for Dreams FC, as they keep drifting into the relegation dog fight with that kind of form.

The home side started the game very well with the first real chance falling to Samuel Boakye who headed a cross on target but it was saved by the RTU goalkeeper.

Dreams piled up the pressure as  Slyvester Simba sent a fierce shot towards the RTU goal but  it was saved before Agyenim Boateng was thwarted with a good effort as the visitors weathered the storm.

After recess, Agyenim Boateng  finally scored the opening goal  in the 54th  minute of the game after connecting from close range.

Ali Huzaif added the second goal from a corner kick to double the lead for Dreams FC in  the 71st minute but  after four minutes Ronald  Frimpong got one  back  for RTU to make it 2-1.

With  ten minutes to end the game, RTU pulled parity through Samuel Bawa.

