GPL match report: RTU share spoils with Samartex

Sports News of Sunday, 11 September 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Real Tamale United missed a first-half penalty to draw 0-0 with newly-promoted side Samartex at Aliu Mahama Stadium in their league opener for the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.



Captain David Abagna had his 30th-minute spot kick saved by the visiting goalkeeper Richard Baidoo.



On 80 minutes, RTU appealed for another penalty when substitute Hafiz was adjudged to have been fouled inside the box.



New head coach Baba Nuhu Mallam failed to inspire the Pride of the North to make a winning start.



Samartex will celebrate their first point as a Ghana Premier League club on their debut.