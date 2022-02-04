GPL match report: Okrah, Annor scores as Bechem United beat Ashgold in Bechem

Sports News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Bechem United attacker Augustine Okrah scored with a fine effort on Friday evening to power the side to a 2-0 win against Ashanti Gold SC in the Ghana Premier League.



The team nicknamed the Hunters today hosted the side from Obuasi at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park in a game serving as a matchday 16 clash of the 2021/22 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.



Following a good start to the encounter, Augustine Okrah opened the scoring for the home team with a fantastic strike in the 12th minute.



Going on to play well while keeping the Ashanti Gold SC attackers at bay, Bechem United finally sealed the victory in the 60th minute when Emmanuel Annor equalized.



The hosts held on and cruised to a 2-0 win at full time to merit the maximum three points.



Courtesy of the win, Bechem United have moved to second on the Ghana Premier League table.