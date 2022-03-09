GPL match report: Muntari scores as Hearts of Oak beat WAFA

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak bounced back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over WAFA in a matchday 19 encounter of the Ghana Premier League.



The Pohobians after drawing four matches on the bounce secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over the Academy lads at the Accra Sports Stadium.



After the first half ended goalless, Kwadwo Obeng Junior put the home side in front with a brilliant finish on the 46th minute. He went past three WAFA defenders in the box before dispatching the ball beautifully.



Few minutes later, Derrick Antwi Mensah drew WAFA level with a stunning freekick goal inside the 55th-minute.



Later in the half, substitute Patrick Razak was brought down by WAFA goalie Osei Kojo Bonsu in the box.



Sulley Muntari stepped up and reclaimed the lead for the home side.



Hearts of Oak this time held on and managed to claim their first win in five league games. The win sends the reigning league champions to 7th on the log with 29 points.



