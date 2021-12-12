GPL match report: Medeama snatch RTU's unbeaten home record

Sports News of Sunday, 12 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Medeama SC on Sunday afternoon showed impressive resilience to defeat Real Tamale United(RTU) 1-0 on the road.



The win put the breaks on RTU, who were on four matches unbeaten home run.



The Yellow and Mauve outfit today played as a guest to the matchday seven opponent of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season away at the Tamale Sports Stadium.



In a game that was tipped to be a close contest, it did not disappoint as both teams put up a strong performance throughout the 90 minutes in their quest to secure the maximum three points.



Fortunately for Medeama SC, a strike from Kofi Patrick Ansu in the 17th minute of the first half was enough to propel the side to a 1-0 victory at the end of the game.



With three points in the bag, Medeama SC have climbed to 11th on the Ghana Premier League table.