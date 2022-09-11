GPL match report: Medeama kick start new season with away win over Legon Cities

Sports News of Sunday, 11 September 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Medeama SC stunned Legon Cities FC at the El Wak stadium on Sunday with a narrow victory to start the 2022-23 Ghana Premier League season on a high note.



A second-half strike by Kofi Asmah was all the Yellow and Mauves needed to grab their first three points of the campaign after a spirited second-half performance.



David Duncan who was appointed a few days ago to take charge of the team was present at the stadium but directed affairs from the stands.



Assistant coach Umar Abdul Rabi was at the dugout to ensure Medeama returned to Tarkwa with a very important victory.



Cities thoroughly dominated the first half of the match but failed to make it count after missing the chances that came their way coupled with a brilliant save by goalkeeper Kofi Mensah who made his debut.



Medeama returned from the dressing room for the second half as the better side which paid off in the 69th minute through Asmah's header.



The Royals finished the match with nine after midfielder Michel Otou and defender Michael Ampadu were both sent off in the 79th minute.



Medeama nearly doubled their advantage towards the conclusion of the encounter, but goalkeeper, Sylvester Sackey pulled a fantastic save to deny them.