GPL match report: Mbella Etuoga hits brace as Kotoko beat Legon Cities in Dawu

Sports News of Sunday, 19 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Cameroonian import, Frank Etuoga netted a brace on Sunday afternoon to power Asante Kotoko to defeat Legon Cities FC 2-1 in the Ghana Premier League.



Prior to today’s fixture, the Porcupine Warriors club had been on a poor run of three matches without a win in the ongoing 2021/2022 Ghanaian top-flight league.



Needing a win to urgently turn things around, Asante Kotoko today faced Legon Cities FC with the aim to amass the maximum three points.



Following a good performance in the early parts of the first half, the Reds had the lead in the 29th minute courtesy of a strike from striker Frank Thierry Mbella.



Although Rahman Abdul will equalize four minutes later to restore parity for Legon Cities FC, Frank Etuoga would score again in the second half to put the game to bed.



The win means that Asante Kotoko are now third on the league table and just three points behind leaders Aduana Stars who beat Berekum Chelsea 3-2 today.