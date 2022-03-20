GPL match report: Legon Cities sink WAFA with a narrow win

Sports News of Sunday, 20 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Legon Cities enhanced their chances of staying up in the Ghana Premier League after posting a 2-1 win over struggling WAFA at the El Wak Stadium on Sunday.



The hosts shot into the lead with a pair of first-half goals through Hans Kwofie and Hamza Abdul Nasiru.



Legon Cities' opener was on 23 minutes when Kwofie was put through and he drilled it past goalkeeper Kwadwo Osei Bonsu's left side.



Five minutes later, Maxwell Kondu and his troops doubled their lead Nasiru who beat Konadu Yiadom and Bonsu to fire home.



WAFA came back for the second half stronger after head coach Guille shuffled his cards and introduced the likes of Michael Zuo and Godwin Segla.



It eventually paid off in the 85th minute when Moses Ayidem pulled one back.



Ayidem collected a pass from Godwin Segla, he entered the box before firing home from close range after the Cities defence pushed the ball back to him.