You are here: HomeSports2021 11 06Article 1396357

Sports News of Saturday, 6 November 2021

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

GPL match report: Legon Cities beat RTU 3-2

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Legon Cities FC Legon Cities FC

Legon Cities FC on Saturday afternoon got a 3-2 win over Real Tamale United (RTU) at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Both clubs last weekend drew their respective opening matches of the new 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.

Today in Accra, Legon Cities hosted RTU in a matchday 2 clash to battle for the first three points of the campaign.

Following a bright start to the match, Legon Cities scored through Joseph Adjei in the 22nd minute to take the lead.

Although RTU drew level seven minutes later through talisman David Abagna, the home team resumed the second half to exert their superiority.

Goals from Nat Akwah and Jonah Attuquaye in the 56th and 75th minute respectively meant that the team cruised to a 3-2 win at the end of the 90 minutes.

The win today means Legon Cities have started the new season brightly with 4 points out of a possible six from the two matches the team has played.

News

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams with President Felix Tshisekedi of Congo

How Duncan-Williams saved Congo's president on the day of inauguration

Business

Gold refinery. File photo

India makes $25m available to establish a gold refinery in Ghana

Entertainment

The couple, Barima Osei Mensah and Anita Sefa Boakye

Royal wedding: CEO of Adinkra Pie weds Anita Sefa Boakye

Africa

Nigeria Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

Nigeria VP denies interest in collapsed 21-storey Lagos building

Opinions

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin

Let’s remind the Speaker of Parliament: Parliament isn’t a safe haven for ‘criminals!’