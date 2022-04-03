GPL match report: Legon Cities 2-0 AshantiGold

Sports News of Sunday, 3 April 2022

Legon Cities FC intensified their survival bidding in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday afternoon after beating AshantiGold SC at the El-Wak Stadium in Accra.



The matchday 23 fixture saw the Royals claim a 2-0 victory over AshantiGold to move into the top half of the league standings.



A goal in each half of the game were enough for Maxwell Konadu's side to keep their recent momentum going.



The Royals have been defeated just once in their last nine Premiership matches and that has seen them open a 7-point gap from the relegation zone.



Cities gaffer Maxwell Konadu made three alterations to the team that earned a point in Dormaa Ahenkro by holding Aduana Stars to a 1-1 stalemate in the midweek.



Togo international defender Youssifou Atte returned from national team duties to take his place in the starting lineup replacing Patrick Yeboah at the left-back.



Hashim Ali and Abdul Rahman were also named in the starting eleven in place of Croster Obour Adu and Abdul Nassiru Hamzah respectively.



AshantiGold assistant coach Thomas Duah made only one change to the squad that thrashed Real Tamale United 4-0 at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi last Wednesday.



Stephen Owusu Banahene returned from suspension to take his position in midfield taking Stephen Nyarko's place.



After an early exchange in the game Cities got the breakthrough in the 15th minute after Abdul Rahman scored a spectacular free-kick to put the Royals ahead.



Cities continued to dominate the game but failed to double their advantage before the break.



The hosts doubled their advantage over the Miners with 10 minutes to end proceedings when midfielder Michel Otou converted a penalty.



Cities are currently lying at the 8th position on the league table with the victory while AshantiGold drop from the 11th to the 13th position.