GPL match report: Kwadwo Obeng Jnr inspires Hearts of Oak to a narrow win over Medeama

Sports News of Saturday, 28 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwadwo Obeng Jnr inspired Accra Hearts of Oak to a 1-0 win over Medeama at Akon Park on Saturday, January 28, 2023.



The forward's 33rd minutes strike was enough to hand Hearts their first away win over Medeama since 2016.



Slavko Matic's side have also ended a poor run of three winless matches in the competition.



Medeama had a flying start to the game but Richmond Ayi made a couple of good stops to keep the scoreline intact.



Just three minutes after the half-hour mark, Obeng Jnr put the Phobians in the lead after a defense mash-up that got the goalkeeper off his post.



Hearts ensured that they head into halftime with the lead.



Despite being behind, Medeama started the second half on a flat foot before taking the game to Hearts of Oak at the closing minutes.



Kwesi Donsu nearly grabbed the equaliser from close range but his shot was brilliantly saved by Ayi who was exceptional on the afternoon.



Hearts held on to claim the win that sends them to the top of the table with 24 points while Medeama remain 11th with 17 points after 14 games.



EE/DA