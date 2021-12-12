GPL match report: Karela United thump Accra Lions in Aiyinasie

Sports News of Sunday, 12 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Karela United showed no mercy on Sunday when they faced Accra Lions in the Ghana Premier League.



The team from Anyinase managed to play above their current poor form to cruise to a resounding 3-0 win at the end of the contest played at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park.



In what was a matchday 7 encounter of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season, Karela United opened the scoring through midfielder Umar Bashiru in the 31st minute.



Later in the second half, George Amanoo equalized with a fine effort in the 43rd minute to double the lead for the home team before the break.



Continuing to dominate play in the second half, Karela United scored through an effort from Ebenezer Ocran to seal a delightful 3-0 win at the end of the game to climb away from the relegation zone of the Ghana Premier League table.