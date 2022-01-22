GPL match report: Karela United beats Hearts of Oak 1-0

Sports News of Saturday, 22 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Karela United scored late on Saturday afternoon to see off Accra Hearts of Oak with a 1-0 home win.



The team from Anyinase today hosted the Phobians at the CAM Park in a matchday 14 encounter of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.



In the tough game that ensued between the teams throughout the 90 minutes, both sides deserved the points.



However, it was the home team that was fortunate after a very impressive display in the last 10 minutes of the game.



Karela United scored in added time through a fine strike from Hamid Dufie to win the game for the home team.



With no time to respond after conceding that late goal, Hearst of Oak had to succumb to the defeat at full time.



The win sees Karela United leapfrog Hearts of Oak into the 6th position on the Ghana Premier League table.