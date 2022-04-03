GPL match report: Imoro Ibrahim scores fantastic freekick as Asante Kotoko beat King Faisal

Sports News of Sunday, 3 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko defeated city rivals King Faisal 1-0 in the Kumasi derby on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the Baba Yara Stadium in the Ghana Premier League.



Following back-to-back defeats earlier in the season, the Porcupine Warriors have finally beaten King Faisal this season.



King Faisal defeated them 3-2 in the league before giving them 1-0 in the MTN FA Cup a few weeks later.



The Porcupine Warriors were keen to avoid a third defeat on Sunday so they came out firing on all cylinders.



It was unsurprising that they scored before the fifth minute. Imoro Ibrahim brilliantly curled a freekick into the net, stunning Faisal and giving Kotoko the lead.



After that, Georges Mfegue's header was saved by Frank Boateng, then Imoro struck the crossbar with a set-piece before having a penalty appeal denied.



King Faisal also had chances in the first half. Their best came minutes before halftime but Ortis Sam was stopped from close range by the excellent goalkeeping of Danlad Ibrahim.



King Faisal asked for a penalty after Zubairu Ibrahim was hauled down in the box, but the referee was not convinced.







The victory keeps Kotoko at the top of the table and extends their lead to 10 points after Aduana Stars and Bechem United dropped points.



King Faisal have plummeted to 11th place, with only six points separating them from the relegation zone.



Kotoko will play sworn rivals Hearts of Oak at home next, while King Faisal will travel to face Elima Sharks.



