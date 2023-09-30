GPL match report : Hearts of Oak suffer narrow defeat against Bofoakwa Tano in Sunyani

Sports News of Saturday, 30 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Newly promoted side Bofoakwa Tano stunned Accra Hearts of Oak in their match week three game on Saturday afternoon.



Bofoakwa Tano beat the Phobians 1-0 at the Coronation Park in Sunyani.



Passionate supporters of both sides trooped to the Coronation Pak to watch the game.



Both sides had trouble scoring in the first half of the game, which concluded in a scoreless tie.



The game's lone goal, scored by Bofoakwa captain Dauda in the 46th minute, inflicted the winning blow.



Bofoakwa Tano now leads the Ghana Premier League standings after matchday three with seven points out of a possible nine.



Accra Hearts of Oak, on the other hand, have only accrued three points from their first three games after suffering their second loss of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.



Bofoakwa Tano will play Heart of Lions in their next league game while Accra Hearts of Oak will clash with Dreams FC.