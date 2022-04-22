GPL match report: Hearts of Oak earns 3-0 win over 10-man Accra Lions

Sports News of Friday, 22 April 2022

Afriyie Barnieh scores brace for Hearts of Oak



Muntari grabs 3rd assist of the season



Hearts of Oak assume 4th position temporarily



Hearts of Oak earned a 3-0 win over 10-man Accra Lions in their matchday 26 away encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Hearts of Oak shot into the lead after 11 minutes of action when striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored the first goal for the Phobians.



Accra Lions were pressured in defense and the former Ghana u-20 captain punished them for it.



Minutes after conceding, Accra Lions had a corner kick but they couldn’t capitalize on it and Hearts of Oak went for the counter but unluckily Obeng Jr. was brought down from a rough tackle from Abdul Rashid who was later shown a red card.



Reduced to 10 men, the Phobians took advantage of it to double their lead in the second half.



A defense splitting pass from Salifu Ibrahim saw Isaac Agyenim Boateng score his first goal of the season for the Phobians.







Hearts of Oak pushed for more and they rightly got it when Sulley Muntari connected a cross from a corner kick to Afriyie Barnieh who headed it home to make it 3-0.



Hearts of Oak climbed to fourth position on the Ghana Premier League table after their win.



Watch match highlights below











