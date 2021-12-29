GPL match report: Hearts of Oak beats Berekum Chelsea 2-0 in Cape Coast

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Kofi Kordzi scored a brace as Accra Hearts of Oak claimed a 2-0 victory over Berekum Chelsea in a Ghana Premier League matchday 5 outstanding fixture.



The Phobians went one up in the 19th minute when Kordzi finished off an impressive team move.



He netted his second eight minutes into the second with a header from close range.



Berekum Chelsea were limited to half chances by the Phobians who climbed into the top half with the three points.



Samuel Boadu's side are rising steadily after their disappointing start in which they picked up just two points from the first four games.



Since they were eliminated from Africa, they are unbeaten in the Ghanaian top-flight with three wins and a draw.



That has seen them jump from bottom to 9th with 13 points, and should they win their remaining two outstanding games, they will be one point behind top spot.