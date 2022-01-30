GPL match report: Hearts of Oak beat King Faisal 1-0 to return to winning ways

Sports News of Sunday, 30 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak have returned to winning ways in the Ghana Premier League after beating King Faisal at home on their return to the capital city.



In a game that was keenly contested at the Accra Sports Stadium, the Phobians carried the day with the needed three points to keep their title defence alive with a 1-0 victory.



The only goal was scored in the first half by striker Kwadwo Obeng Jr who made a return to the team after serving a two-match suspension.



Kwadwo Obeng Jnr was returning to the team after being sent off in Accra Hearts of Oak 1-0 defeat to Medeama SC at the Akoon Community Park two weeks ago.



He picked up the ball outside the box and unleashed a powerful drive that went straight into the net.



Accra Hearts of Oak have now climbed up the ladder with this important victory against King Faisal as they are now 5th on the league table with 23 points behind Aduana Stars.



But the Phobians are still 10 points behind current league leaders and rivals Asante Kotoko.



