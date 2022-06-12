GPL match report: Great Olympics whip Hearts of Oak in Mantse Derby

Sports News of Sunday, 12 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Great Olympics returned to winning ways after defeating city rivals Hearts of Oak on matchday 33 of the Ghana Premier League.



The Dade boys who suffered a 1-0 defeat on home turf to Kotoko last weekend put up a splendid performance to inflict a 3-0 win over the Phobians in the Mantse derby on Sunday.



Amos Acheampong shot Olympics into the lead in the 19th minute with Yussif Razak grabbing the second goal of the day for the Wonder Club.



Coach Annor Walker and his charges went to recess with a comfortable 2-0 lead.



After the break, Olympics proved to be the stronger side as they scored the third goal in the 82nd minute to make it 3-0.



It is the first time in 53-years that Olympics have defeated Hearts of Oak back to back in the Ghana Premier League.



The Phobians who have been poor in their last five matches made effort to score a consolation goal but it couldn’t materialize.



Samuel Boadu and his charges have suffered three consecutive defeats and are currently out of the top four race.



They sit 5th position with 48 points whiles Olympics occupies 6th position with 47 after 33 matches.