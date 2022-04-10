GPL match report: Great Olympics scores late to beat Aduana Stars 2-1

Sports News of Sunday, 10 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

A penalty kick converted in injury time by Arnold Abbey-Mensah on Sunday afternoon sealed a 2-1 win for Great Olympics in the tough contest against Aduana Football Club.



The capital-based outfit today hosted the title-chasing side from Dormaa at the Accra Sports Stadium.



In a game serving as a matchday 24 encounter of the Ghana Premier League season, Aduana Stars took the lead after just 13 minutes when Kwame Adom Frimpong equalized with a fine effort.



Through the resilient display of Great Olympics, the team scored in the 30th minute courtesy of a strike from Iddrisu Murad to restore parity.



In dramatic fashion, the home team scored in injury time of the second half to win the game.



To the disappointment of the visitors, the goal came when Great Olympics were awarded a penalty kick.



Arnold Abbey-Mensah stepped up and scored to secure all three points for the Oly Dade boys.



Per today's results, Great Olympics have now climbed to 4th on the Ghana Premier League table with Aduana Stars dropping to 5th on the log.