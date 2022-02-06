GPL match report: Gold Stars put one past Aduana to get back to winning ways

Sports News of Sunday, 6 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Bibiani Gold Stars summoned their luck from the stars as a strong performance from the team helped the side to shock Aduana Stars with a crucial 1-0 win in the Ghana Premier League today.



In a game where both teams put up a strong fight, it was the home team that had the advantage at the end of the first half.



In-form attacker Steven Owusu converted a penalty kick awarded Bibiani Gold Stars in the 37th minute to shoot the team into a deserved lead.



Today’s result sees Bibiani Gold Stars climb out of the relegation zone of the Ghana Premier League standings.



A further push in the second round of the Ghana Premier League campaign would now guarantee the newcomer's survival at the end of the 2021/22 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.



For Aduana Stars, the team has been pushed out of the top four of the league table.